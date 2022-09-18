Midatech Pharma Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 26th (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 26th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 26th.

Midatech Pharma Stock Down 20.0 %

NASDAQ MTP opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Midatech Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

