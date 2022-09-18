MILC Platform Hits One Day Trading Volume of $306,695.00 (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. MILC Platform has a market cap of $7.86 million and $306,695.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

