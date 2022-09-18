MileVerse (MVC) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $2.09 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MileVerse’s genesis date was June 24th, 2021. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).MVC is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet. MVC tokens can be exchanged using addresses individually held on the Ethereum Mainnet platform. They can be exchanged for MVC tokens as MVP of the MileVerse project. In addition, MVC tokens can be converted into cash after listing on the exchange in the future. After listing, MileVerse provides a Smart Wallet function to exchange between individuals for users to exchange conveniently.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

