Million (MM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.95 Million

Million (MM) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Million has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $42,910.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Million has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Million coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00015120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,493.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062361 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077108 BTC.

Million Coin Profile

Million (CRYPTO:MM) is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken. Million’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Million

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. Telegram | Kakao Talk “

