MimbleWimbleCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $219.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $16.44 million and approximately $219.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00007609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00167192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00283599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.96 or 0.00733807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00602314 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00260622 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,864,317 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

