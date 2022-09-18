Min Li Sells 20,000 Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) CFO Min Li sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gulf Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ GURE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

