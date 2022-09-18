Mina (MINA) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003072 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $413.88 million and $10.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.27 or 0.02546865 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00113300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00834569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 679,041,638 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina is a light blockchain, powered by participants. It'sbuilding a privacy-preserving gateway between the real world and crypto — and the infrastructure for the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

