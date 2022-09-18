MinePlex (PLEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.95 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $96.83 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00097132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00839002 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,104,886 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

