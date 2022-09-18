Mineral (MNR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

Mineral (MNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Mineral coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Mineral has a market cap of $3.66 million and $131,102.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mineral has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00840026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mineral Coin Profile

Mineral’s genesis date was November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

