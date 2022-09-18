Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Minter Network has a market cap of $3.79 million and $599.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.02547826 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828266 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,217,779,116 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.