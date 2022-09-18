MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0320 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $64,989.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00152560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00273689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00724681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00576640 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

