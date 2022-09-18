MIR COIN Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $1.95 million and $11,759.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,936.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005532 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00077103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

