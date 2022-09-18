Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.32% of MRC Global worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MRC Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.56 million, a PE ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity at MRC Global

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

