Misbloc 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.78 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Misbloc has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Misbloc has a market cap of $25.88 million and $2.78 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.54 or 0.02524478 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00113573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00827923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

