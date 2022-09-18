Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

