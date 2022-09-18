Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 457.7 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

MTSFF opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

