MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

