MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.84.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

