MobileCoin (MOB) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.87 Million

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $69.87 million and $473,887.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004142 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MOB is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

MobileCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

