Mobius (MOBI) Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

Mobius (MOBI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Mobius has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Mobius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mobius has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $32,761.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mobius Coin Profile

Mobius launched on October 18th, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,157,817 coins. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mobius

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars.

