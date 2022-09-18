Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $199.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.18.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.