Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 319,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $0.74 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.