Monavale Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,088.00 (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $101,088.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $601.72 or 0.03054321 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00283937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001055 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00029696 BTC.

ErrorCoin (ERR) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.