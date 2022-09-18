Monero Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,761.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $28,761.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.