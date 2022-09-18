Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $79.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $146.85 or 0.00744945 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023611 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00161418 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00285673 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00588362 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00255504 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,176,115 coins. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
