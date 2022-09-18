Monolith (TKN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Monolith (TKN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $2,003.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

