Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRCC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.