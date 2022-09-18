Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 4,594 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,135,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,643,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,417,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 155,643,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,417,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

OXY opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

