Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,651 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after buying an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ENB opened at $40.99 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

