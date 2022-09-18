Moola (AXPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,488.00

Moola (AXPR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Moola has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Moola has a total market capitalization of $843,095.85 and approximately $3,488.00 worth of Moola was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moola coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00065247 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00077116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Moola

Moola (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Moola’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. Moola’s official Twitter account is @mlatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moola is https://reddit.com/r/aXpire.

Buying and Selling Moola

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moola directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moola should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moola using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

