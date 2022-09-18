Moonfarm Finance Price Reaches $0.0318 (MFO)

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Moonfarm Finance has a market cap of $49,906.29 and $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonfarm Finance has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,604 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Trading
