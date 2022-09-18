Morpheus.Network Market Cap Achieves $25.84 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $25.84 million and approximately $221,044.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “MNW (formerly MRPH) is the fuel of Morpheus.Network’s automation platform. It allows Ethereum-based Smart Contracts to be used as predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents, and automated international payments. Tokens can be used as a value-based utility (as cash), or to pay for transaction fees. In essence, MNW tokens power the necessary components to optimize global trade. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

