MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 766,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,743.0 days.
MorphoSys Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MPSYF opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $49.20.
About MorphoSys
