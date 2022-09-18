MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 766,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,743.0 days.

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPSYF opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

About MorphoSys

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.