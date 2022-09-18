Moss Coin (MOC) Price Reaches $0.0873 on Major Exchanges

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. Moss Coin has a market cap of $33.13 million and $637,195.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moss Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin (MOC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mossland is a blockchain-based metaverse project that connects the real and virtual worlds.Continuously releasing entertainment services based on Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Non-fungible tokens to create practical use cases. Mossland Metaverse features digital NFT assets and entertainment services that reflect reality, and pursues an economic circulation structure integrated with Moss Coin (MOC). Telegram | Facebook | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

