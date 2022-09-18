Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 51,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 48,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Mountain Boy Minerals Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50.

Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

