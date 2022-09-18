mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,733.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.92 million and $10,733.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.54 or 0.02524478 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00113573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00827923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

