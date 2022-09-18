Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Down 3.8%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 499,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 904,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 626,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 116,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

