MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.48

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $14.22. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 152,128 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 10.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

