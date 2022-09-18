My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.47 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

