MyNeighborAlice Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00010154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $62.18 million and approximately $22.81 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

