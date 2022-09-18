MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Cut to $12.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

