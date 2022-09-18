MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $15.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

