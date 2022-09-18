MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $15.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.20.
Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.