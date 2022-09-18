MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $17.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
