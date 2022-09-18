MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $17.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

