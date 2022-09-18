Nabox (NABOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $504,814.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nabox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Nabox Profile

NABOX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,731,091,935 coins. Nabox’s official website is nabox.io. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nabox

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.