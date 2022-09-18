Nabox (NABOX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Nabox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $464,006.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nabox alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.71 or 0.02066502 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00104612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00827828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,731,091,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet. The official website for Nabox is nabox.io.

Nabox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.