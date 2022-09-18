Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) PT Raised to $450.00 at Northland Securities

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

