Nafter (NAFT) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Nafter (NAFT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a total market cap of $475,132.56 and approximately $13,079.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nafter has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Nafter Profile

NAFT is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nafter

According to CryptoCompare, “Nafter is an online NFT marketplace where creators and fans can interact, sell, and collect unique content. Every picture tells a story and, using Nafter, influencers, and creators can sell unique NFTs to their fans, each of whom can own a slice of the story.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using US dollars.

