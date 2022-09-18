Nafter (NAFT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Nafter (NAFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a market capitalization of $485,670.86 and approximately $13,572.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Nafter Coin Profile

Nafter (NAFT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nafter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nafter is an online NFT marketplace where creators and fans can interact, sell, and collect unique content. Every picture tells a story and, using Nafter, influencers, and creators can sell unique NFTs to their fans, each of whom can own a slice of the story. Telegram | Medium “

