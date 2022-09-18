Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.57

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.57 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.63). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 50.20 ($0.61), with a volume of 915,582 shares traded.

Nanoco Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07. The company has a market cap of £161.86 million and a PE ratio of -35.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nanoco Group

In other news, insider Henry Turcan purchased 13,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,790.16 ($5,788.01). Insiders have sold 7,219,724 shares of company stock worth $270,183,464 over the last 90 days.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

