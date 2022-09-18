NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down to $15.72

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.03. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 11.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.